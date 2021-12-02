Americans urged to get vaccinated as first Omicron variant case detected in U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 as the first U.S. case of Omicron variant was found in California.

«We know what we need to do to protect people. Get vaccinated, if you're not already vaccinated. Get boosted if you've been vaccinated for more than six months with an mRNA or two months with [Johnson & Johnson],» Fauci told reporters in a news conference at the White House, Xinhua reports.

As of Nov. 30, 197.1 million people, or 60 percent of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated. And 41.1 million received a booster shot, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As Fauci spoke, California's health officials announced in a statement that a fully vaccinated traveler who returned to the state from South Africa on Nov. 22 was tested positive with Omicron variant.

«We knew that it was just a matter of time,» Fauci said. «The individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts thus far have tested negative.»

Fauci said the person was vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and was experiencing «mild symptoms.»

There are currently no other cases the CDC is investigating as Omicron-linked, said Fauci.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Omicron variant, noting that he meets with his medical team on a daily basis.