AMG: By 2017 Astana Airport to serve 7 mln people per annum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Airport Management Group press service told Kazinform about the advantages of the new passenger terminal to be built at Astana Airport.

As per the project, the new terminal will cover the area of 40 thousand square meters. It will have 25 check-in desks and 24 migration service points. Besides, the facility will have a baggage handling information system and three baggage claim carousels. The passenger capacity of the new terminal will make 3 mln 500 thousand people per year, thus enabling the airport to increase its passenger number from 3 mln 500 thousand up to 7 mln people per annum. The terminal is planned to be built by 2017. Mabco Constructions S.A is the master developer of the project. Maximum capacity of the terminal's passenger capacity is expected to make 1,775 people in rush-hours. Besides, a new security check system, six passenger ramps, a food-court and a network of world-brand shops will be opened in the new terminal.