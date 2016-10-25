Amiantit Group thanks Kazakhstan for creating favorable investment climate

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Vice-President of the Amiantit Group Prince Turki bin Mahomed bin Fahd, Kazinform tells. During the conversation a number of questions of the current interaction, and the perspective directions of further cooperation were considered.

The management of Amiantit Group specializing in water engineering and oil and gas pipes expressed gratitude to President Nazarbayev for creating favorable investment climate in Kazakhstan. The parties expressed confidence in development of partnership.