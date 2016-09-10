Amid global economic and political instabiliy, we need to continue implementing our strategic programs – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev participated on Friday in a plenary meeting of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Akorda press service informs.

At the meeting, the President noted that he accepted the resignation of the Government. N.Nazarbayev thanked former PM Karim Massimov and members of the Cabinet for the work done and noted that all the tasks set were performed despite uneasy times.

As per Article 44 of the Constitution, the Head of State offered Bakytzhan Sagintayev’s candidacy for the Prime Minister’s position.

“Today, at the extended meeting of the Government which was attended by the governors of all the regions and Astana, Almaty cities, I have defined a number of tasks which must be solved by the new Cabinet. Amid persisting instability in global economy and policy, we need to continue implementing our strategic programs. To my mind, Bakytzhan Sagintayev is a worthy candidate for preserving continuity and efficiency of the new Government,” noted the Head of State.

The deputies of the Majilis unanimously approved Sagintayev’s candidacy for the Prime Minister’s post.