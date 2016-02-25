Amid global instability, role of such world-scale politician as N.Nazarbayev increases – Vice PM of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Turkey Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with First Deputy Prime Minister of this country Tuğrul Türkeş Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy's press service.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Turkish Vice PM noted that the instability of the global market must not hinder the growth of the trade-economic interaction between the two countries.

“The complications observed both in the international economic situation and in the global political component, may negatively impact the growth of trade-economic cooperation between our countries. Our objective is to preserve and multiple the level reached in our strategic partnership. Kazakhstan has always been assessed by Turkey as a reliable brotherly country and partner in the region,” saidTürkeş.

He also highlighted Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s “great role in building and developing Kazakhstani statehood and his growing authority in the international life.”

“Kazakhstan has always been associated with its President. The political authority of N.Nazarbayev at the international arena is evident not only in the regional but also in the global scale. On his initiative, Kazakhstan implements G-Global, ATOM, Astana EXPO-2017 and many other projects. He is the initiator of the integration processes, such as the Turkic Council, EEU, CICA. The 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms deserve a high evaluation. Amid the global instability, the role of such world-scale politician as N.Nazarbayev increases,” added he.