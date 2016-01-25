EN
    20:00, 25 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Amir Khan: Golovkin&#39;s a beast in the ring

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British professional boxer Amir Khan made his forecast for the potential Golovkin-Canelo fight, Sports.kz informs referring to the official GGG account on VKontakte network.

    "I think that GGG has an edge in a fight against Canelo. GGG is a beast in the ring. He has punching power in both hands. I think we have not yet seen him 100%. Besides, he had a great amateur career, he won a silver medal at the same Olympics I did. I think we have not seen a lot from him yet. He needs to be tested, and Canelo could be the test he needs," he said.

