Amir Khan: Lemieux will be a great test for Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British professional boxer and ex-world light welterweight champion Amir Khan shared his thoughts on the upcoming unification fight between Gennady Golovkin and David Lemieux, Vesti.kz reports.

Khan believes that boxing fans will get to see an amazing bout between Golovkin and Lemieux. According to the British boxer, the Canadian is a powerful puncher and he will be a great test for Golovkin. However, Khan is confident that it will be Golovkin who is going to win because he has it all - skills, speed and power. Recall that Golovkin and Lemieux will step into the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17. The bout will be aired live by HBO and Kazakhstan TV channel.