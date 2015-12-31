Amir Khan misses out on long-awaited fight with Manny Pacquiao

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amir Khan has missed out on his long-awaited fight with Manny Pacquiao after it was announced that the veteran Filipino will meet Timothy Bradley for a third time on 9 April in Las Vegas.

The promoter Bob Arum had said in October that it would be Pacquiao's last fightbefore he concentrated on a career in politics but he backtracked on that statement on Thursday by telling Reuters: "I don't want to say that.

"I'm not going to sell it as that because I don't want everybody to say: 'Hey, it's his last fight, come and see it!' and then it turns out that it's not his last fight.

"Who the hell knows with these guys? They all change their minds so I'm not selling it as his last fight. He says it's his last fight but who the hell knows?"

That may hold out hope for the constantly thwarted Khan whose biggest fight this year is likely to be a summer meeting with Kell Brook at Wembley.

Pacquiao's return will be his first bout since losing to Floyd Mayweather when he injured his shoulder but at the age of 37 his days in the ring are already numbered.

He has fought Bradley twice before, losing on a controversial split decision in 2012 before gaining revenge with a comfortable points win last year.

The Top Rank spokesman Lee Samuels said the pay-per-view fight has not officially been signed, but that both fighters had agreed to terms and that Pacquiao has been given a $2m (£1.3m) advance on his guaranteed $20m purse.

Bradley (33-1-1 with 13 knockouts) is coming off an impressive win over Brandon Rios last month in Las Vegas after signing up with the noted trainer Teddy Atlas.

Pacquiao (57-6-2 with 38 knockouts) had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder after the Mayweather meeting. He had hurt the shoulder in training and then reinjured it in the ring.

Arum had previously said that Pacquiao had told him over dinner that this would be his final fight. "We talked very seriously, and he said: 'Bob, hopefully, by the middle of May I will have been elected senator in the Philippines, and at that point I cannot engage in boxing because I need to focus on the senate and I have to be in attendance.'"

Source: The Guardian.com

Photograph: Julie Jacobson/AP