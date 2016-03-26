EN
    12:57, 26 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Amir Khan rips Kell Brook for calling out Gennady Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British professional boxer, two-time world champion and WBC Silver welterweight champion Amir Khan criticized another British boxer Kell Brook for calling out WBA Super middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

    "One thing about Kell, I think he's just like a little girl, really... the stuff that he's just coming out with is all rubbish... back to back, he's fighting less caliber fighters... he needs to prove himself that he's a good world champion...he's talking rubbish... I don't think Golovkin even knows who he is... I think he's stupid for even saying that," Khan told Fighthype in an interview.
    Eddie Hearn earlier announced that his fighter Kell Brook wants to fight Golovkin at 155.
    Recall that Amir Khan will clash with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez on May 7 in Las Vegas.

    Source: Sports.kz

