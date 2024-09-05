Amir Omarkhanov out of US Open Junior 2024

Kazakh-Russian duo failed to advance in the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of 2024 US Open Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Amir Omarkhanov and Timofey Derepasko were stunned by Czech Republic’s Denis Petak and Flynn Thomas of Switzerland with a score of 5:7, 7:5, 10:12.

Omarkhanov was the last representative of Kazakhstani tennis in the tournament.

Two other Kazakhstani players, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva and Asylzhan Arystanbekova lost their bouts. Sonja Zhiyenbayeva has successfully started her participation in the US Open Juniors Women's Singles. She will clash against American Alanis Hamilton in the second round of the competition.