Amirzhan Kossanov's election campaign team continues to meet with voters in N Kazakhstan

NORTH KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - The election campaign team of Amirzhan Kossanov, the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has arrived today in the village of Baiterek, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The representatives of the campaign team held meetings with the local community and made a presentation of the candidate's election platform.



Residents of the village also addressed the event and shared their opinions. Besides, issues that concern them were also raised there.



On May 12, the members of the election campaign team of Amirzhan Kossanov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Ult Taghdyry Civic Association, held meetings with residents of the town of Bulayevo, North Kazakhstan region.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.