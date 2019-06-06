Amirzhan Kossanov's election campaign team visits suburb of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Members of the Republican Election Headquarters of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov arrived in Koyandy village in a suburb of Nur-Sultan.

Chief of the headquarters Dauren Babamuratov moderated the meeting. The attendees were informed about the main provisions of the candidate's election platform.



The pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The Presidential Elections will be held June 9, 2019.