TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:14, 23 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Amirzhan Kossanov's election headquarters continues agitation campaign in regions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 22, the agents of Amirzhan Kossanov's Karaganda-based Regional Election Campaign Team held a flashmob in support of the candidate.

    The activists handed over leaflets, agitation materials to the flashmob participants and answered their questions about the candidate's election platform.

    The same day Amirzhan Kossanov met with the activists of Kostanay Regional Headquarters for discussing his election platform and the pressing issues of the region. A meeting with the public was organized as well.

    Recall that agitation campaign of presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered 7 candidates.
    The presidential elections will be held in Kazakhstan on June 9, 2019.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
