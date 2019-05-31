EN
    14:17, 31 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Amirzhan Kossanov's headquarters held meetings in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city election headquarters and agents of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov met with workers of culture at the National Library of Kazakhstan in Almaty.

    Head of the city election headquarters Maksat Zhakau moderated the meeting. It focused on the candidate's election platform.

    In Petropavlovsk, the election campaign headquarters held a seminar for observers who will monitor the presidential election. Besides, members of the headquarters met with the population, told them about the candidate, and clarified his election program.

    As earlier reported, the election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh Central Election Commission registered seven candidates.

