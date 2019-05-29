EN
    11:45, 29 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Amirzhan Kossanov's representatives arrive in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Members of the regional headquarters and agents of presidential candidate nominated by the Ult Tagdyry United National and Patriotic Movement Amirzhan Kossanov met with the collective of the Akzhelken centre in Atyrau.

    The headquarters members told those attending about the candidate's election platform and answered the questions. Head of the regional headquarters Galymzhan Utebayev moderated the meeting.

    The election campaigning in Kazakhstan kicked off on May 11. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for presidency.

