Amman hosts round table dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Jordanian capital hosted a round table with the participation of the deputies of the International Cooperation Committee of the House of Representatives of the Jordanian Parliament, Kazinform correspondent in Amman reports.

During the event, which was held in an amicable atmosphere, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Jordan H.E. Aidarbek Tumatov gave the Jordanian parliamentarians an insight into the key stages in the development of Kazakhstan and its achievements throughout the years of independence.

The participants shared their views on the main provisions of President Tokayev’s most recent state-of-the-nation address and implementation of four packages of political reforms put forward by the Head of State.

Utmost attention was paid to the implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Jordanian side emphasized the traditionally high level of Kazakh-Jordanian relations and the commitment of the Jordan parliamentarians to jointly work on finding the ways to strengthen the inter-parliamentary dialogue and expand bilateral ties in all spheres.

The sides went on to express interest in organizing the reciprocal bilateral visits of parliamentary delegations of lower chambers of the Kazakh and Jordanian parliaments after the epidemiological situation improves.