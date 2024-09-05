Amman Vision unveils new investment opportunities in sixth package

Amman Vision Investment and Development Company has unveiled new investment opportunities as part of its "sixth package," offering a range of plots for commercial, recreational, office, industrial, and parking uses, Petra reports.

As the investment and development arm of the Greater Amman Municipality, Amman Vision spearheads the development of municipal lands and investment licenses, collaborating with the private sector to deliver numerous investment prospects.

Since its establishment, the company has successfully completed 32 projects, with a total investment of 950 million dinars and 342,000 square meters of land developed.

Its diverse portfolio includes significant ventures such as the Kingdom’s leading health care and medical education project, developed in partnership with the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund with an investment of 280 million Jordanian dinars.

The company also oversees the "Amman Fun Land" project, a major entertainment complex featuring an electric car racing track (E-Karting Arena), a global entertainment city, and various dining and retail options, situated on 54,000 square meters along the airport road.