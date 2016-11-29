Amnesty possible in honor of Independence anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to item 1, article 61 of the Constitution it was initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to bring in the amnesty bill to the Mazhilis of Parliament on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform told.

Amnesty is an act of humanism and manifestation of good will and trust of the state in respect of the citizens who infringed the law. The bill initiated by the Head of state provides relief of socially vulnerable categories of citizens, minors, expectant mothers, women having unage children, elderly persons, disabled individuals, and also the persons which committed insignificant and minor criminal offenses, from criminal punishment due to the 25th anniversary of Independence.

In respect of other categories of convicts taking into account the gravity of offence, amnesty will be applied on limited and differential basis and only subject to full recovery of the damage caused by them.

The bill forbids amnesty of the persons who committed the most dangerous crimes. Presentation of the bill in the Chambers of the Parliament is assigned to the Attorney-General Zh. K. Assanov.