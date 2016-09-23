Amount of investments in Kazakhstan exceeds $250bln - Nazarbayev

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has succeeded in ensuring stable economic growth, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with the citizens of Akmola region in Kokshetau today.

Veterans, heads of local agricultural companies, governmental structures, NGOs, youth organizations and businessmen participated in the meeting.



"Today, the volume of investments attracted by Kazakhstan exceeds $250bln. Since 1995, Kazakhstanis' incomes have risen more than 40 times. Life expectancy increased from 67 to 72 years. Child birth rate makes 60%. The amount of child allowances increased more than sevenfold," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Head of State emphasized also that agricultural sector has been one of the main sources of economic diversification. Under the Astana Food Belt project, the country has attracted nearly 85bln tenge of investments for implementation of more than 100 projects.



According to the President, hundreds of thousands of tourists visit Akmola region every year. "Next year, Astana will host an important historical event - EXPO 2017 international exhibition which will be attended by more than 100 countries of the world. Many of them will visit both Kazakhstan and other tourist sites of the region," noted the President.



Upon completion of the meeting, the attendees thanked the President for support and the measures on economic development and improvement of people's well-being.