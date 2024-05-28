Amsterdam Square inaugurated in Kazakh capital

The Amsterdam Square has been inaugurated in the Kazakh capital of Astana as part of the working visit of Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

It is worth to note that Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands is on his third working visit to the country. He first visited Astana back in 2010, and then in 2015.

This day perfectly demonstrates strong ties between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands. Our cooperation both within governmental circles and in water management steadily improves. We’re glad that citizens of both countries enjoy friendly relations, contributing to promotion of business and joint work. I’m proud to be among such friends. Once again express gratitude for this special day, said Mark Rutte.

In the fall of 2015, the Astana Square was opened in one of the major cities of the Netherlands – Rotterdam.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Inauguration of the Amsterdam Square in Astana is an important event in cooperation between the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, demonstrating close ties between the peoples and promoting a cultural exchange between the nations. We commend our cooperation. Besides, I’d like to note that the Netherlands was among the first to lend a helping hand during the struggle with floods. The Netherlands is also among major investors in our economy. I hope our cooperation will only grow with years, said Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of Staff of the Government of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, who arrived in Astana for a working visit.