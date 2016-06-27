An-2 airplane makes emergency landing in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in an emergency landing of the An-2 airplane in Almaty region yesterday.

According to press secretary of the regional emergencies department Azamat Zhurtbayev, the pilot and the engineer sustained thermal burns and were rushed to a hospital in Bakanas village right after landing. One of them is in critical condition, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.



According to reports, the aircraft belongs to a private company.



An investigation is underway.