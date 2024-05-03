AN-2 plane loses altitude, makes water landing near Arkalyk

AN-2 sanitary plane of Navigator airline, flying from Arkalyk to Aksunkar (Kostanay), made water landing near Arkalyk, a town in Kostanay region, Kazinform News agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport.

After takeoff at 04:10pm, the aircraft suddenly lost altitude and slid onto a body of water (meltwater).

Two crew members and three service passengers were onboard the plane.

“All passengers and crewmembers were evacuated to the municipal hospital of Arkalyk,” regional emergencies department says.

As per preliminary information, no casualties or injuries were reported.

A commission was set up to investigate into the causes and circumstances of the accident.