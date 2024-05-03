EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:31, 03 May 2024 | GMT +6

    AN-2 plane loses altitude, makes water landing near Arkalyk

    AN-2 plane loses altitude, makes water landing near Arkalyk
    Photo credit: Natalya Zinchenko/Kazinform

    AN-2 sanitary plane of Navigator airline, flying from  Arkalyk to Aksunkar (Kostanay), made water landing near Arkalyk, a town in Kostanay region, Kazinform News agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport.

    After takeoff at 04:10pm, the aircraft suddenly lost altitude and slid onto a body of water (meltwater).

    Two crew members and three service passengers were onboard the plane.

    “All passengers and crewmembers were evacuated to the municipal hospital of Arkalyk,” regional emergencies department says.

    As per preliminary information, no casualties or injuries were reported.

    A commission was set up to investigate into the causes and circumstances of the accident.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kostanay region Accidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!