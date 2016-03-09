An-26 plane crashes with 4 Russians on board (PHOTO)

DHAKA. KAZINFORM - The aircraft, with four people on board, crashed at the Naziratek Point of the sea, five kilometres off the beach town around 9:30am, said Cox's Bazar Airport's Manager Shadhan Kumar Mohanto.

Police said the Antonov An-26 transport aircraft, operated by True Aviation, was used for carrying shrimps between Cox's Bazar and Jessore.

"All four on board were Russian nationals," Cox's Bazar police OC Aslam Hossain told bdnews24.com.

A search and rescue operation by the Coast Guard along with local fishermen started immediately after the crash that took place almost a kilometre off the beach. The fire service also joined the rescue mission.

Two people were rescued around 10am and taken to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said fire service's Operations Officer Abdul Majid adding that they were still looking for the two others.

The hospital's emergency wing doctor Nobel Kumar Barua told bdnews24.com that one of them died. "The other one is in critical condition."

Photo: bdnews24.com