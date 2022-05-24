An average of 250 people get vaccinated in N Kazakhstan daily

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM –The vaccination campaign is still ongoing in North Kazakhstan region. Residents of the region are offered to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with three vaccines – Pfizer, QazVac and VeroCell, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, 319,574 people (86% of eligible population) were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 309,658 people (or 83% of eligible population).

A total of 26,971 people, including over 16,000 teenagers, 495 pregnant women and some 3,000 nursing mothers, got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

An average of 250 people get immunized against COVID-19 in the region daily.

North Kazakhstan region reported three new cases of the coronavirus infection in May 2022.