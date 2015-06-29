ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "President of Kazakhstan" exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev will kicked off at the Central State Museum on July 3 in Almaty city.

According to a source at the museum, the upcoming exhibition sheds light on Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in the formation and development of sovereign Kazakhstan. Materials related to President Nazarbayev's state and political activity, rare photos and souvenirs presented to the Head of State by his foreign counterparts will be exhibited at the event.