EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:00, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Anadolu Agency congratulates Kazinform on its 100th anniversary

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Board and Director General of Anadolu Agency Şenol Kazancı sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Kazinform News Agency.

    «Our news agencies are peers in age, both founded in the same year. Just as 100 years ago, our news agencies’ role remains crucial to the functioning of our societies. As the key news agencies representing our respective countries, I firmly believe that the fruitful bilateral cooperation between «Kazinform» and Anadolu Agency and multilateral relations at the international forums will continue successfully.

    I wish you and colleagues in KAZINFORM health and success in your future endeavors,» the telegram reads.


    Tags:
    Mass media News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!