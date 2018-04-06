Anadolu Agency's marks 98th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Several events were held across the country on Thursday to mark the Agency's anniversary.

Thus, the date was marked in the provinces of Sirnak and Mugla as well as in Izmir.



In Sirnak, the local Natural Sports and Aviation Association held a paragliding show during which the Turkish flag was waved along with a logo of Anadolu Agency.

The celebrations in Mugla province included a canoe and rowing tour from the coast of Akyaka to the Gokova Gulf.

The organizers of the tour emphasized the Agency's contribution to the development of tourism and sports as well as the overall prosperity of the province.

In Izmir, students of one of the Konak district's Hurriyet Anadolu high school organized a flash mob where they spelled "Anadolu Agency" with their bodies while waving the Turkish flag.

Also, the history class for the 12th-graders of the school was dedicated to Turkey's oldest media agency.

Emphasizing Anadolu Agency's closeness with Turkish parliament, the school's deputy principal Emin Eri noted that it was Anadolu that first announced the declaration of Turkish Republic.

Anadolu is an international news agency headquartered in Ankara, Turkey. Founded in 1920 by the country's first president Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, it is the oldest one in Turkey.