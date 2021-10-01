Analysis: Expo 2020 opens doors of hope for humanity

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM With the stunning and unprecedented opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE has proved that it can challenge the impossible as desired by its prudent leadership under its vision to explore the future that would open the doors of hope for humanity and reflect in its capability to overcome challenges and difficulties facing the world.

The opening ceremony of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which represented a harmonious and impressive mixture, brought together the whole world with its various spectrums, including different cultures and civilisations in one place, WAM reports.

The event started a new era of excellence and achievement for our dear country in light of the Year of the 50th amid unprecedented domestic, Arab and international media attention. It reflected the country's stature and potential in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It spread new hope and tranquillity in the hearts of peoples worldwide that through coexistence, convergence and cooperation, humanity can overcome the pandemic and continue on its path towards a better tomorrow.

With the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emiratis have proved that they can draw history full of pride and hope for the country, for a shining future that is part of the blessed march based on hard work and loyalty gleaned from the far-sighted vision of the wise leadership as well as a giving people that always strengthens the union.

It is no coincidence that in this great international gathering, when delegations from more than 192 countries, representatives of international organisations, institutions and global companies are working together for a better tomorrow for humanity, our country celebrates its golden jubilee. Today, we begin a new 50 years that commenced with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, a special edition by all standards.

In this historic moment, the UAE, its wise leadership and people are recalling the legacy instilled by the Founder of its renaissance, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which the wise leadership has sustained and aims to accomplish much more.

After eight years of hard work and all possible efforts by distinguished national teams that reflected the mind and talent of the Emiratis, this global event has resulted, spanning over 4.38 km, which mirrors the UAE’s global stature.

While celebrating the opening of this international event that brings together the culture and achievements of the world, the UAE is fully confident of its capabilities and potential to organise an exceptional edition.

For this, the UAE has harnessed and utilised all its resources, potentials and distinguished Emirati cadres in ways that achieve the desired goals for the peoples of the world, which means building a better future for humanity.