Anastasia Ussoltseva wins Miss Ust Kamenogorsk 2016 title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 19-year-old Anastasia Ussoltseva took home the crown of Miss Ust Kamenogorsk 2016 beauty pageant, Kazinform has learnt from YK-new.kz.

Ussoltseva surpassed 11 beauties who also vied for the coveted crown and now has a chance to become Miss Kazakhstan 2016.



Aidana Mamutkhanova was named as the first runner-up. Zhannur Ramazanova claimed the title of the second runner-up.