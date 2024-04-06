Anastassiya Gorodko claims gold at 2024 FIS Freestyle Junior World Champs

Kazakhstan's Anastassiya Gorodko emerged victorious at the 2024 FIS Freestyle Junior World Championships in Chiesa in Valmalenco (Italy), Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee.

She scored 71.89 points, which brought her to the top award in women’s moguls competition.

Japanese Marin Ito finished second with 71.35 points, and another Japanese athlete Yuma Taguchi came third having got 69.96 points.

At the last World Cup in 2022, Gorodko took three awards. She won dual moguls competition and finished second in the individual and team mixed competitions.