PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Alexander Remshov, a native of Petropavlovsk, found presumably the Ice Age huge animal bones.

Candidate of historical sciences Anatoly Pleshakov assumes that the bones unearthed on the Ishim riverside belong to an animal of mammoth fauna.

The discovered were a neck-bone anda part of the leg bone of a mammoth or a woolly rhinoceros that inhabited in North Kazakhstan region about 40,000 years ago.