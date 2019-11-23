Ancient baths discovered in southeastern Turkey

MERSIN. KAZINFORM - Archeologists have unearthed baths in the ancient ruins of Akkale in present-day Turkey, Anadolu reports.

The baths belong to the Late Antiquity period, said Umut Aydinoglu, an expert at Mersin University.

Excavations at the site in the southern province of Mersin have been ongoing for the last three years.

«Akkale used to operate as a caravanserai for seafarers with its accommodation, baths, cisterns and warehouses.

«At the same time, sailors got their supply of fresh water from cisterns capable of storing seven million liters. We estimate that the bath was built between the 4th and 7th century AD and we are trying to discover the connection of the baths with the cistern and other structures nearby.»