    15:18, 24 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Ancient male mummy unearthed in Peru

    None
    Anadolu
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Archaeologists have discovered a well-preserved male mummy inside a stone tomb during excavation in the Rimac district of Lima, Peru, Anadolu reports.

    The mummy was wrapped in a burial bundle made up of locally sourced cotton and was accompanied by various items such as necklaces, corn, and seeds. These artifacts were estimated to be over 3,000 years old.

    The discovery was made during the recovery and preservation work being carried out at the «Huaca La Florida» archaeological site by the Rimac District Municipality in collaboration with the National University of San Marcos.

    The archaeologists have got permission from Peru's Culture Ministry to continue their excavations and further explore the historical site, which is recognized as a World Cultural Heritage.


