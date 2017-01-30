Ancient runic inscription found in Altay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Amateur historians Boris Kindikov and Aibek Chekurashev were researching the mountain massif in the vicinity of Bichuktu-Bo'om village when they found an ancient Turkic runic inscription, Kazinform refers to the official site of Altay Republic.

68 runic symbols are written on a stone. According to the researchers, this inscription appears the longest ancient Turkic runic memorial found in Gorny Altay, the local newspaper Azhuda writes.



Boris Kindikov says they have not finished deciphering the meaning of the line, however he's decided to tell the news now. The tentative meaning of the sentence is "I am writing on the eternal rock. I ask for health and long life from the keepers of the place".







When it gets warmer the researchers plan to visit the place again to find the missing fragments of the text, if there are such. Once deciphered, the stone will be given to the Area Study Museum of Onguday village or the Republic's National Museum named after Anokhin A.V.



The ancient runic writing existed at Turkic tribes on the territory of Central Asia and resembles the German runes. The most known ancient turkic runic monuments are two stone steles in honor of Bilge-kagan and his brother, the commander Kyultegin standing on the river bank Kokshin-Orkhon in Northern Mongolia.



In Kazakhstan the most ancient monument of writing is the silver bowl with 26 runic symbols written on the bottom. The bowl is from Issyk mound and was found by Kemal Akishev in 1969-1970 and dates back to the 5 century B.C. However the meaning of the text has not been read still and the language is under question. There are 11 versions of deciphering suggested in Kazakhstan, Russia and Hungary.



Azerbaijan historian, associate of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the National Science Academy of Azerbaijan, Zaur Gassanov in 2014 announced he had deciphered the mysterious message.





In his opinion the translation of the text written on the bowl is as follows: "Four (corners) parts of the world are praised by the Syngly tribes. Three hundred of the mourning are drinking the oath". The Azerbaijan researcher was coming to Astana to present the wide audience and scholars his version of decipher.

In Kazakhstan the area where Ancient Turkic runic inscriptions were spread are the valleys of the rivers Talas, Ili, Syr Darya, Irtysh, Zhayyk.