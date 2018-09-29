Ancient settlement of Otyrar to turn into tourist centre

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly arrived on Friday in Otyrar of Turkestan region for a working visit. The Minister took part in the capsule laying ceremony at the Otyrar visit centre construction site, Kazinform reports.

"Our goal is to fully comply with the tasks of the Head of State, to show the world our culture and history. Today's event is to let foreigners get acquainted with historical sites along the Great Silk Road," the Minister said at the solemn event.



In his turn, the mayor of the district told about the construction progress stretching over 17 ha near Otyrar. Various facilities will be built there along with the visit centre, such as an ethno-centre, a high-level hotel to accommodate 60 guests at one time, leisure areas.



The Minister also surveyed archeological diggings underway in the ancient settlement, the Otyrar state archeological museum reserve, gave an interview to the local mass media and members of the delegation A journey to the great steppe country.