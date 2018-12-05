Ancient Taraz 2018 international forum to take place this Dec

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The international tourism forum Ancient Taraz 2018 is scheduled to take place on December 13-15 in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

Besides, an international arts and crafts exhibition Ancient Taraz Craftsmen will be held there as part of the forum.



The forum is supposed to focus on attraction of investments in tourism, tourism security and tourism digitalization issues. The exhibition is to feature the works of Kazakhstani and foreign craftsmen. A number of master classes and scientific and practical conferences will also be held there.



It will bring together delegations from Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Italy, etc.