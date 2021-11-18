EN
    22:07, 18 November 2021

    Ancient tomb found in north China construction site

    SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - An ancient tomb believed to date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) was unearthed in north China's Hebei Province, according to the local cultural relic protection department Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    The octagonal-shaped tomb is well preserved with delicate brick carvings. Two coffins are juxtaposed at the bottom, each with a skeleton inside.

    Four well-preserved white glaze plates and a blue and white porcelain bowl were also unearthed, believed to belong to the mid-Ming dynasty along with the tomb.

    The excavation area is located at a construction site in Qiuxian County. Experts said the discovery was conducive to the burial study in the area.


    World News
