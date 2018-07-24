EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 24 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Ancient warrior's grave unearthed at Issyk-Kul

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The ancient warrior's equipment and human remains, presumably dated to the IV-V centuries BC, were discovered at Issyk-Kul, Kabar agency reports. 


    The grave was found on July 21 during reconstruction works at the ethno-town at Kyrchyn jailau (summer pastures).

    In particular, an arrowhead and other attributes of the warrior, as well as stirrup and bridle bit were discovered at a depth of 3 meters.

    Scientists and experts from Bishkek were arrived to assess the important historical finds.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Interesting facts and stories World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!