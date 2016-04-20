Anders Breivik, Norway murderer, wins human rights case

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik has won part of his human rights case against the Norwegian state.

The court upheld his claim that some of his treatment amounted to "inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".

The right "represents a fundamental value in a democratic society" and also applied to "terrorists and killers," judge Helen Andenaes Sekulic said.

Breivik, a right-wing extremist, killed dozens of centre-left young political activists in an attack in July 2011.

Earlier that day, he set off a car bomb in the capital in Oslo, killing eight people.

Breivik had challenged the government over his solitary confinement as well as treatment including what he said was the excessive use of handcuffs, repeated strip searches and being woken up during the night.

In its judgement, the Oslo district court noted that Breivik had been kept in solitary confinement for almost five years.

However, the judge ruled his right to a private and family life had not been violated

The court also ordered the Norwegian state to pay Breivik's legal costs of 330,000 kroner ($40,000; £28,000).

Kazinform refers to BBC.com