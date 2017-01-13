Andre Rozier: Jacobs not afraid of Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) trainer and father figure, Andre Rozier in his interview with Ring TV commented on the upcoming fight with Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kzreports.

"First and foremost, he's not afraid... Danny has speed. Danny has what I call sharp punching power. And Danny is a mobile and elusive fighter. At times he wants to be the aggressive fighter and sometimes I might have to yell and scream at him, but that's his nature. When he fights he fights.

Gennady has a way of intimidating his opponents. If you're not intimidated you're gonna see a difference. He's a great guy, don't get me wrong, outside of the ring he's fantastic, but inside the ring he becomes - and wants to be - a bully. And we all know what happens when a bully faces someone he can't bully. It becomes a harder night, it becomes a more difficult task", said Rozier in an interview.

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is scheduled on March 18 at New York's Madison Square Garden arena.