    09:57, 16 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Andre Ward calls Golovkin &#39;Little G&#39;

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Super middleweight champion Andre Ward says Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and his team, promoter Tom Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez rejected the offer to arrange a fight between the two boxers.

    He told that now he's going to call Kazakhstani boxer "Little G" instead of "Triple G", Sports.kz informs.

    "It's not "Triple G" any more, it's "Little G". He turned down an opportunity to fight about a month ago. However, I did not talk about it so much, because I was enjoying my summer. We prepared a contract, offered to share the money from the fight 50-50 and then we received the rejection in five minutes saying maybe in 2017," A. Ward said.

