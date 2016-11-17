Andre Ward: Froch should fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former super-middleweight world champion Andre Ward regrets that the much talked about fight with undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight Gennady Golovkin didn't happen, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The American also suggested Golovkin fighting retired British boxer Carl Froch.

"I'd like to see Carl Froch fight Gennady Golovkin. I heard rumors he may be coming out of retirement. I think that ship has sailed [himself fighting Golovkin], that was the point in moving up [to light-heavy]. I pushed hard for that fight, unfortunately it just didn't happen. I think it would have been a great fight," Andre Ward told Sky Sports.

Retired British super middleweight champion Carl Froch, on the contrary, thinks that Golovkin should take on Ward and has no plans of coming out of retirement.

"Honestly, I don't know why there is all this speculation that I am going to fight Golovkin because I've not spoken to Eddie Hearn or Tom Loeffler," Froch was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"If Golovkin wants to fight the best - and after talking about moving up to somewhere near super-middleweight or even 171-172lbs when my negotiations with him took place over a year ago - I am sure Andre Ward could make that weight. That fight would be one of those where they could say ‘now Golovkin is fighting someone credible. If he wants to talk about being the best, then he needs to fight the best. So if Ward beats Kovalev that is a fight I would certainly love to see," he added.