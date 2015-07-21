Andre Ward ready to fight Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA Super Middleweight World Champion American Andre Ward (28-0, 15 KO) made clear that he is ready to fight WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30KO, Vesti.kz informs.

"Andre Ward is available and we can make it happen. They want Golovkin to smile and wave and be the pretty boy, and then the promoters, they do the tough talk. But then if I respond, then I'm the villain. If GGG wants to fight, come from behind the promoter, come from behind the trainer, tell 'em to call HBO, I've already done that before I came on the show because I knew you guys were going to ask me this, and let's make it happen," A. Ward said in an interview to ESPN.

As earlier reported, the team of Andre Ward is interested in the fight against GGG this fall. According to F. Mayweather Sr., Andre Ward will beat Golovkin easily.