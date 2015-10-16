Andrei Novikov reappointed head of CIS Anti-Terrorist Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The heads of the CIS states have approved the appointment of Andrei Novikov as the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center.

Sergei Lebedev, chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, said that Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of the CIS member states have made a proposal to extend the three-year tenure of Colonel General Andrei Novikov as head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center. He also noted that the day before Council of CIS Foreign Ministers endorsed the proposal. In addition, the Russian Federation has made a suggestion to appoint Colonel-General Viktor Bondarev chairman of the Coordinating Committee on Air Defense under the Council of the CIS Defense Ministers. It bears to remind that Lieutenant General Alexander Golovko has been released from the post. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of States, congratulated them on their appointment and wished them further success.