Andrei Skabelka named HC Barys head coach

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian specialist Andrei Skabelka has been appointed head coach of HC Barys Nur-Sultan, playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), BelTA learned from the press service of the hockey club from Kazakhstan.

Andrei Skabelka was head coach of HC Barys from 2018 to 2020. In two seasons under the tutelage of the Belarusian specialist, the club from the capital of Kazakhstan won the Chernyshev division twice and both times reached the KHL Eastern Conference semifinal. Andrei Skabelka also coached Metallurg Novokuznetsk, HC Gomel, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, Sibir Novosibirsk and Avangard Omsk. The Belarusian coach's previous post was head coach of HC Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. In 2012-2013, the specialist headed the Belarusian national team, and later was recognized the best coach of the country three times.

The contract with the 51-year-old specialist is for two seasons. Andrei Skabelka replaced Yuri Mikhailis as the head coach of HC Barys. In the KHL previous season the club from Nur-Sultan finished eighth place in the East, and lost to HC Metallurg Magnitogorsk (2-4) in the first round of the playoffs.



