EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 15 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Andrey Golubev advances to quarterfinal of Indian Wells

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev paired with German Alexander Zverev took on Marcelo Arévalo of Honduras and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in the second round of the ATP 1000 Masters tournament - the Indian Wells, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and German Alexander Zverev defeated Marcelo Arévalo of Honduras and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands 7-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Indian Wells. The match lasted for one hour and 30 minutes.

    In the quarterfinal, the Kazakh-German duo is to take on American Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!