    08:12, 05 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov glide into ATP Houston quarterfinals

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov stormed into ATP Houston quarterfinals, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

    In the Round of 16, the Kazakhstani tandem crashed Jonathan Eysseric and David Pel in three sets with a score of 2:6, 7:6, 10:4.

    The winners will earn 33,960 dollars and 250 rank points.

    As of now, Golubev ranks 68th in the ATP Doubles Rankings, while Nedovyesov is placed 70th.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
