    08:11, 09 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine beat Jonathan Eysseric and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the men’s doubles quarter-final clash at the now-running Challenger Heilbronn in Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The match ended with a score of 6:4, 7:6.

    On their way to the semifinals, they also defeated Pavel Kotov and Damir Džumhur in the Round of 16.

    Heilbronner Neckarcup cash prize stands at 145,000 euros. The winners will earn 8,444 euros each and 125 ranking points.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
