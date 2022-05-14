Andrey Golubev reaches Italian Open doubles semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan paired with Máximo González of Argentina advanced to the semifinal of the Italian Open doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Andrey Golubev and Máximo González defeated Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador 6-2, 7-6 in the quarterfinal of the doubles tournament in Rome, Italy. The match lasted for one hour and 45 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakh-Argentinian duo hit no ace, made two double faults, won five points, and three games in a row.



