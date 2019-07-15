EN
    10:25, 15 July 2019

    Andrey Golubev wins international tennis tournament

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Andrey Golubev defeated his compatriot Denis Yevseyev in the finals of the Almaty ITF International Tournament, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The match that lasted fifty-three minutes ended with the score of 6-1, 6-2 in favor of Andrey Golubev.

    Earlier, Golubev also proved to be the best in doubles at the tournament in Almaty. In the final match, Kazakhstan/Russia duo Andrey Golubev and Konstantin Kravchuk beat Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev and Sebastian Korda of the United States.

